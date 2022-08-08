Supreme Court taking up case over LV man's Facebook rant

Anthony Elonis

The Lehigh Valley man at the center of a free speech case years ago has been found guilty in another case.

Anthony Elonis, of Lower Saucon Township, was convicted of cyberstalking a federal prosecutor, his ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife, according to online court documents.

Elonis sent multiple harassing and threatening emails to a federal prosecutor involved in his 2011 conviction, authorities allege. The emails included threats against the prosecutor, talks of a school shooting and explicit images.

Elonis also repeatedly harassed his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend over multiple months, defying PFAs against him, with many calls, voicemails, texts and showing up at their homes and other places, investigators say.

Elonis was convicted by a federal jury in 2011 of sending threatening messages over Facebook. He posted threats about blowing up Dorney Park, his former employer, and committing "the most heinous school shooting ever imagined."

The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately upheld his conviction in that case.

