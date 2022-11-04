PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – Two hunters out early Friday morning say they heard a man moaning, needing help in Plainfield Township. They discovered him dangling upside down about 20 feet to 30 feet in the air from a power line tower.

Once help arrived, they needed to shut off the electricity and finally got him down. What he told authorities didn't add up.

"He indicated that he had been deer-spotting from 55 feet up on top of a power tower," said Slate Belt Regional Police Chief Jonathon Hoadley. "Obviously, he wasn't doing that."

Hoadley says there was a large spool of copper wire at the base where he was found. He believes the man was trying to steal more, before he got too close to a live wire.

"He was in the process of cutting about 100 feet of wire from the top of the tower, which is about 50 feet above the ground," Hoadley said, "and we believe that he suffered from an arc during this process that traveled through his arms and across his chest."

The jolt dropped him about 20 feet to 30 feet, but he was saved by the line used to secure himself — it wrapped around his leg.

Hoadley says he's lucky he's still alive.

"The amount of voltage that he took or amperage through his body," the police chief said. "It's a wonder that his heart...if he had 10 lives, he used 12 of them."

Hoadley says the incident is still under investigation, but he's confident charges will be filed, and the man's name will be released then.

For now, he is being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Hoadley says he'll have a long recovery ahead of him.