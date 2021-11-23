ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after an intense early-morning house fire in Allentown.
The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a two-story home in the 600 block of Randolph Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
There were reports of entrapment so responding firefighters went in the burning home right away and pulled out a man inside, Christopher said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Christopher said.
Crews found heavy fire in the first floor living room area, that had extended upstairs, officials said. Smoke was pouring from the upstairs windows.
It took firefighters about a half-hour to knock down the bulk of the fire.
There had been reports of two people living in the home, but crews did multiple searches and didn't find anyone else inside, Christopher said.
Firefighters remained on scene putting out hot spots.
A fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.