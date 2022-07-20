Whitehall Twp. Police Incident 7-20-22
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

The crash happened on South Church Street between Chestnut Street and Bridge Street, according to a Twitter post by township police.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working on notifying the man's next of kin.

The coroner's office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

There's no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the second driver.

