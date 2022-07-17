Motorcycle accident crash generic

A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem early Sunday, officials said.

The man, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Wayne Hopkins at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, Lehigh County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard B. Pender said in a statement.

The man was driving a motorcycle when, at 12:03 a.m., he was hit by a vehicle at West Union Boulevard and Eaton Avenue in Bethlehem, Pender said.

The death is being investigated by the coroner’s office, Bethlehem Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately released, but Pender said it will be updated upon notification of next of kin.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you