A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem early Sunday, officials said.
The man, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Wayne Hopkins at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, Lehigh County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard B. Pender said in a statement.
The man was driving a motorcycle when, at 12:03 a.m., he was hit by a vehicle at West Union Boulevard and Eaton Avenue in Bethlehem, Pender said.
The death is being investigated by the coroner’s office, Bethlehem Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.
No further information was immediately released, but Pender said it will be updated upon notification of next of kin.