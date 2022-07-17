BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man died in a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem early Sunday, officials said.
The man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the midnight crash in the area of West Union Boulevard and Eaton Avenue, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
A vehicle struck the motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist, the coroner said.
The death is being investigated by the coroner’s office, Bethlehem police and the Lehigh County district attorney’s office.