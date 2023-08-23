EASTON, Pa. - One person is dead after a fire in Easton.

The fire was reported around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of Glendon Avenue, on the city's south side near the Lehigh River.

A man died at the scene, said Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings. The Northampton County coroner was called to the scene.

Fire officials did not have information on the man's cause of death.

The man was believed to be the only one home at the time of the fire, Hennings said.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but crews were on scene for hours investigating, he said.

Fire officials are working to figure out where and how the fire started.