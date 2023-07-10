WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after a house fire in Northampton County on Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Raubsville Road in Williams Township.

State police said the only person inside -- a 64-year-old man -- died.

A cat also died.

It took about an hour for firefighters to knock down the fire.

Police tape blocked off the house as authorities investigated.

Pennsylvania State Police's criminal investigation unit is looking into the fire. Authorities say that is routine for this type of investigation.

The man's name has not yet been released, and authorities have not said what may have caused the fire.