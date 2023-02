ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.

Police say they saw the man assaulting someone in the area of 8th and Maple Streets around 8 p.m. Friday night.

They then chased after him.

Police say the man then pulled out a firearm and fired at them.

An officer returned fire, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

A name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.