FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Lehigh County authorities are investigating a reported shooting that left a person dead near a Wawa in Fountain Hill.
A man died after the incident around 7 p.m. in a parking lot next to the Wawa on Broadway Thursday night, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. The coroner was called to the scene just before 8 p.m.
The man's name has not yet been released, but an autopsy is planned for Friday, the coroner's office said.
Authorities have not released any information about what happened, but there was a heavy police presence in the parking lot Thursday night.
Investigators were focused on a red Jeep in the parking lot.
A photojournalist who works with 69 News saw a man taken into police custody at the scene.
The police chief told 69 News there is no threat to the public.