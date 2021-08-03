ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in an Allentown neighborhood Monday night.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of E. Fairmont Street around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said.
Upon arrival, police found a man dead, authorities say.
The Lehigh County coroner's office responded to the scene, as did the county district attorney's office.
Neighbors told a photojournalist for 69 News that they heard gunshots and went outside and found a man lying in the street.
Police placed more than two dozen evidence markers near the scene.
Neighbors also say a doorbell camera showed two people riding away on dirt bikes, though it's not clear if they may be connected to the shooting.
Allentown police declined to release further details. The victim's name has not been released.