ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in Allentown Thursday night.

Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the 500 block of North 4th Street around 7:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died, city police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say there is no physical danger to the community at this time.

Identification of the man is pending notification of next of kin.

The coroner's office said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force as well as the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.