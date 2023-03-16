ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has died days after he was assaulted in Allentown.

Mastapha Brown, 38, was pronounced dead Monday at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

An autopsy completed Thursday shows he died of head trauma sustained in an assault last Thursday, March 9, in Allentown, the news release says.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

The assault happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 10th and W. Linden streets.

Allentown police have not commented on what happened or if anyone is facing charges, but the department is investigating, as is the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and DA's Office.

69 News is working to learn more about what happened.