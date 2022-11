BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A 67-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Bethlehem last week died early Friday morning.

Ronald K. Mayo of Minersville died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the area of East Fourth and Buchanan streets around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

That incident is being investigated by the City of Bethlehem Police Department, the Northampton County District Attorney's Office and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.