ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has died days after he was assaulted in Allentown.

Mastapha Brown, 38, was pronounced dead Monday at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

An autopsy completed Thursday shows he died of head trauma sustained in an assault last Thursday, March 9, in Allentown, the news release says.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

The assault happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 10th and W. Linden streets.

He reported being punched and knocked to the ground by an unknown male, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown Police Department Complaint Desk at 610-437-7753.

Additionally, anonymous text tips may be sent through the Tip411 available on the Allentown Police Department Facebook page or the Allentown Police Department website.