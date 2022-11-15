L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man died after sustaining burns in a fire last week.
Richard Grim, 57, was pronounced dead early Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the county coroner in a news release.
Grim died of complications from burns covering 5% of his body, the coroner said. He had been smoking while using supplemental oxygen, sparking a fire last Wednesday evening at his Lower Macungie Township home.
The coroner ruled Grim's death an accident.
State police are also investigating.