L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man died after sustaining burns in a fire last week.

Richard Grim, 57, was pronounced dead early Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the county coroner in a news release.

Grim died of complications from burns covering 5% of his body, the coroner said. He had been smoking while using supplemental oxygen, sparking a fire last Wednesday evening at his Lower Macungie Township home.

The coroner ruled Grim's death an accident.

State police are also investigating.

