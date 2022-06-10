Crash in Bethlehem 6-9-22
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A serious crash that shut down part of a busy road in Bethlehem for hours on Thursday was fatal.

David Polczer, 57, died after the dump truck he was riding in crashed into another car and a traffic post, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

The wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. on E. Fourth Street (Route 412) at Emery Street.

Polczer, of Bethlehem, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash, the coroner said.

Polczer was the front seat passenger in the truck.

Police did not comment on other injuries or what may have led to the crash.

Route 412 northbound was closed for hours, and southbound traffic saw delays.

