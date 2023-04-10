ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man died after an accident while trimming tree branches in Allentown.

Touni Bsiela, 43, was helping a friend trim branches on Saturday in the 900 block of N. Lumber Street, said the Lehigh County coroner.

The Whitehall man was near the top of a 24-foot extension ladder when he fell about 20 feet onto the ground below, the coroner said.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room.

He died of head injuries from the fall, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.