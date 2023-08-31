Allentown motorcycle motorized scooter crash Union Boulevard

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A young man is dead after a crash in Allentown late Wednesday night.

Rony Taveras Santana, 21, crashed his motorized scooter into a utility pole around 10:30 p.m. on Union Boulevard at N. Halstead Street, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m., the coroner said.

Allentown officers blocked off the area with police tape, and the scooter, which looks like a small motorcycle, was seen damaged in the street near the pole.

Taveras Santana's death was ruled an accident.

Police have not commented on what may have led to the crash.

