ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend.

John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office.

The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later, the coroner said.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death has been ruled an accident.

Allentown police and the county district attorney's office are involved in the investigation.

Police have not commented on what happened or if anyone will face charges.