ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a crash last week has died
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release Joseph A. Lacomare, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead on Sunday due to a crash that occurred in Allentown Feb. 2
Lacomare was a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle to the rear of 555 Union Boulevard around 1 p.m.
Lacomare was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, where he was treated for his injuries.
The cause of death was ruled an accident.
The incident is being investigated by Allentown police.