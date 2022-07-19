PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A 41-year-old Monroe County man died after a crash in Northampton County early Tuesday morning.
Peter Delanoy, from Monroe County, was pronounced dead after the crash on Route 33 in Plainfield Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
Delanoy was driving a Lincoln Town Car southbound in the right lane on Route 33 when an unknown problem with the vehicle's brakes caused it to start skidding, state police said.
The vehicle continued to skid in a southwesterly direction in the right lane, where it exited into the right shoulder, continuing across the grass shoulder and into a tree line, according to the news release.
The car hit a tree, then spun about 90 degrees before coming to rest on top of the tree trunk, state police said.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.