ALLENTOWN, Pa. A man has died after being shot multiple times in Allentown Thursday morning.
Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Allen Street for a report of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m., according to a news release from city police.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid on scene and the man was transported by Allentown EMS to an area hospital, where he died, police said.
The investigation is active and ongoing. The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are assisting the Allentown Police Department in the investigation.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.
The Lehigh Conference of Churches will hold an 'end violence' vigil Thursday at 7 p.m. at its building on Allen Street in response to the shooting.