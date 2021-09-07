ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the area of N. 6th St. and Allen St. for a report of a shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from city police.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid on scene and the victim was transported by Allentown EMS to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is assisting the Allentown Police Department in the investigation.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.
Helal Shahin manages A1 Pizza Mart in Downtown Allentown.
He's been here for several years, but Tuesday's shooting is a first. He says he was inside the store when he heard gunshots.
"I hear pop pop. I was watching my phone. There were people, they were running then I was scared. It really happened, something really wrong," Helal said.
Shahin says there are surveillance cameras outside the store.
Anti-violence group Promise Neighborhood was on the scene as well. They say the crime in the area is getting worse.
There was a shooting Sunday just a few blocks down from the scene of Tuesday's shooting. That victim survived, but Tuesday's shooting proved fatal.