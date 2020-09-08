ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after crashing his SUV into a home in Allentown Tuesday morning. It happened on Chapel Avenue, and neighbors say they are still pretty shaken up by what happened.
This was not how Joanna Bertalan wanted to start her Tuesday morning.
"I heard a huge bang and I looked outside and thought it was an air conditioner that blew," she said.
Bertalan was quickly joined by other neighbors on the 1700 block of Chapel Avenue who discovered the destroyed SUV around 8:30 a.m.
According to the Lehigh County coroner's office, the driver, 35-year old Aldawna Chambers of Allentown, died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma. The owner of the house was not there at the time of the crash.
"It was quite horrifying," Bertalan said.
Surveillance cameras from a home nearby show the SUV flying down Wabash Street, blowing through the stop sign and straight into the home.
As for what caused the driver to speed straight into the house? Investigators are still trying to figure that out.
Neighbors are still upset by what they saw and are rallying around the owner of the house that was so badly damaged it's been condemned.
"We're all neighbors here and we're all very supportive so we're all looking out for each other and making sure that they are OK until things can get patched up," Bertalan said.