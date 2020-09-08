Police car lights

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person died at the scene of a crash in Allentown Tuesday morning.

A small SUV crashed into a home in the 1700 block of Chapel Avenue around 8:30 a.m., said Assistant Chief Bill Lake, of the Allentown police department.

The driver, a 35-year-old Allentown man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

No one else was in the vehicle, and no one else was injured, officials said.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the crash.

