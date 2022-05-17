Police lights

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A man died Sunday after a vehicle fell on him at a recycling center in Northampton County, according to the county coroner's office.

Lehigh Township police and fire crews responded to Great Metal Recycling, where a man was found pinned beneath a vehicle, the county coroner's office said. 

Patrick Mazziota, 60, of Walnutport, was pronounced dead at the scene. After an investigation, authorities determined that the car jack had slipped, resulting in the vehicle falling on Mazziota, the coroner's office said.

The manner of death was determined to be accidental.

