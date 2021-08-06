bike bicycle accident crash wreck incident police lights generic

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after sustaining head injuries in a bicycle accident last weekend.

Anthony Kyvelos, 52, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest late Wednesday night, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

An autopsy on Friday found he died of blunt force head injuries.

Kyvelos was involved in an "unwitnessed bicycle accident" on Saturday evening in the 3200 block of Shale Head Road in Weisenberg Township, the coroner said.

His death was ruled an accident.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.