SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after sustaining head injuries in a bicycle accident last weekend.
Anthony Kyvelos, 52, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest late Wednesday night, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
An autopsy on Friday found he died of blunt force head injuries.
Kyvelos was involved in an "unwitnessed bicycle accident" on Saturday evening in the 3200 block of Shale Head Road in Weisenberg Township, the coroner said.
His death was ruled an accident.