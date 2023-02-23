BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has died of injuries suffered in a crash over the weekend.

Joseph Rodriguez, 32, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday night at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

He was involved in a crash Saturday night, shortly before 10 p.m.

The vehicle he was driving veered off of Route 412 and hit several trees near Commerce Center Boulevard in Bethlehem, just north of Hellertown, the coroner said.

Rodriguez's death was ruled an accident.

The coroner's office and Bethlehem police are investigating.