ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The man shot in the 1200 block of Linden Street almost two years ago has died from injuries he sustained in the shooting, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.

The man, 29-year-old Roniel O. Santos of Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, was pronounced dead early Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Cedar Crest campus.

Lehigh County coroner Daniel Buglio gunshot wound to the head as Santos' cause of death. Buglio has ruled the death a homicide.

The case is under investigation by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.