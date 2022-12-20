PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man who was allegedly stabbed by his son back in August has died, authorities say.

Joseph Rizzolino, 61, died Monday morning at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner on Tuesday.

He died of complications from stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Rizzolino was stabbed multiple times by his son outside of his home in Palmer Township, Northampton County back in August, police say.

Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino Jr. is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Authorities have not yet commented on upgrading his charges.

Rizzolino Jr., who had been living in Florida, is accused of luring his father out of the home in the 900 block of Mine Lane Road, then attacking him. The victim's girlfriend said the 29-year-old had been bombarding his father with requests for money, and had started making threats against his father before the stabbing.

He was arrested in Upper Mount Bethel Township the next day.