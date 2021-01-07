Car crash generic

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - An 87-year-old-man has died from injuries he got from a Dec. 21 crash in Lower Macungie Township.

John Griffith, 87, died Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

The cause of death is attributed to complications of injuries sustained in the crash. The manner of death is ruled an accident.

Griffith was involved in the two-vehicle Dec. 21 crash on Spring Creek Rd. at Trexlertown Rd in Lower Macungie Township. 

The coroner's office and state police are conducting an investigation.

