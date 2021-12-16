bike bicycle accident crash wreck incident police lights generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Injuries sustained in a bicycle accident decades ago contributed to a Nazareth man's death, the coroner says.

Leath Hixon Jr., 71, died Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospice - 17th Street in Allentown, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

He died of complications from a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a bicycle crash in 1986, the coroner's office said.

Hixon had been riding a bike when he was hit by a vehicle on Northampton Street in Easton, authorities said.

His death was ruled an accident.

