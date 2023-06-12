PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Warren County Prosecutor is warning people of the perils of swimming across the Delaware River.

His message comes after the drowning of a Phillipsburg man, who he says was attempting to do just that on Sunday.

Pfeiffer says the man, who was in his early 40's, entered the river fully clothed, which likely only added to a dangerous situation by weighing him down.

Pfeiffer says the victim had hopes of making it from the New Jersey side of the river to the banks in Pennsylvania; however, he only made it halfway across before he had to call for help.

Pfeiffer says it was an afternoon swimming with friends that turned into a nightmare when a man dared to cross the Delaware River.

"He got a little bit more than halfway across the river, and he's calling out for help," explained Pfeiffer.

It was not an organized swim but a spur-of-the-moment decision.

"He just decided that he was going to attempt to swim across from the New Jersey side to the Pennsylvania side," he said.

Pfeiffer says 911 was immediately called, and professionals from Phillipsburg, Easton and Pennsylvania Water Rescue combed the waters looking for the man. Civilians also helped.

"Ultimately, a body was discovered by a private boater, who had also joined in the search," stated Pfeiffer.

The victim did not appear to have drugs or alcohol in his system when he submerged and did not return to the surface, according to the prosecutor.

"It's just an unfortunate situation that many people believe that they can swim across the river, but the Delaware River is a very dangerous river," said Pfeiffer. "There's a lot of currents, undertows, etc. People always underestimate the river."

Pfeiffer says it's also unfortunate because it's the first drowning he's aware of in that part of the river this year, and it's likely not as dangerous as it will become, due to the lack of rain we've seen.

"I would suspect based upon what we've had in the past, you know, that we could expect somewhere in the range of three to five drownings this summer," he told 69 News. "A lot of that will be driven by the weather. The warmer the weather, the more swimmers that come out to these recreation areas."

Is it illegal to try what the victim did? Pfeiffer says it is not but is it highly dangerous because the river is changing all the time.

If you want to swim in the Delaware, Pfeiffer says only go to spots with supervision and those marked specifically for swimming.