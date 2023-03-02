The Carbon County man accused of trying to take explosives onto a plane at Lehigh Valley International Airport is set to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Marc Muffley was arrested Monday night after authorities say they found bomb-like materials in his checked bag earlier that day.

Travelers and airport officials have said they're just proud that the systems that are in place worked and stopped something potentially catastrophic from happening.

"My personal thought is the guy is an idiot, because today's society, in today's climate, why make anybody nervous by putting crazy things inside your luggage?" said Jeffery Craig Jamison, traveling from Allentown to Mississippi on Thursday.

Court documents say investigators found a circular compound, about three inches in diameter, wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap, hidden in the lining of Muffley's luggage.

The 40-year-old Lansford man had checked the suitcase for his flight to Orlando.

Officials say the explosive materials resemble what's in a commercial grade firework.

"It was hidden. It was, you know, the fuse was secreted in the lining of the suitcase, so it's an indicator that Mr. Muffley allegedly knew that he wasn't supposed to be bringing that on an airplane," said John Miller, former FBI official.

The contents triggered an alert in the TSA systems, leading agents to catch the bag before it was loaded onto Flight 201 to Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

Despite the scare, travelers say they're not too concerned.

"I feel like the security now with TSA is very, very good," Jamison said.

That seems to be the main takeaway from the incident.

Comment after comment on social media shows people praising TSA agents and the systems in place that stopped the luggage from getting onto the plane.

"I feel that they're doing what they need to do. And they did catch him and everything, so that's, even that's great. And stopped it before it got on a plane and could have caused a lot of damage," said Carol Foley, another traveler.

Authorities are looking into Muffley's background. He does have a history with law enforcement, including harassment and drug charges.

He's set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. via video teleconference.