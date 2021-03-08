WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The man accused of shooting two people outside a Walmart in Lehigh County late last month will be facing a second homicide charge, after the second victim died.
Shots rang out in the parking lot of the store in Whitehall Township on Feb. 26. Nicolette Law, 20, died that night, and the other victim, Jonathan Martinez, 22, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, authorities said.
Edward Rosario Jimenez was already charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault, but the attempted homicide charge will be amended to homicide at his preliminary hearing next month, the district attorney's office said Monday.
The shooting happened during a child custody drop-off, officials said. A witness told police she had gone with Rosario Jimenez to pick up her child, who is also the child of Martinez.
Rosario Jimenez got into an argument with one of the victims before opening fire, authorities said.
It's not the first shooting incident he's accused in. Rosario Jimenez was arrested in September 2019 on counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.
The Lehigh County district attorney's office said a preliminary hearing on the Whitehall charges is scheduled for April.