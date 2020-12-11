ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man was arrested after a hit-and-run investigation turned up drugs and firearms.
Allentown police responded around 3:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Fifth and Tilghman streets for a report of a hit-and-run crash.
A short time later, police found a vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash, police said.
The investigation led police to Nikolas Davis, 28, who was charged with person not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, drug offenses, and more.