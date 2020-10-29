ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A former Lehigh County man is facing allegations he sexually assaulted three girls for years.
Christopher J. Trotter faces more than 20 charges, including child rape and aggravated indecent assault in connection with the alleged assaults that began as early as 2003. Pennsylvania State Police charged and arrested the 51-year-old in late July. On Wednesday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and all the charges were sent to Lehigh County Court.
In late February, state police interviewed two of the three victims who allege they were assaulted at his former Washington Township, Lehigh County, home between 2003 and 2010, according to the criminal complaint. Both victims were known to Trotter.
The first victim told investigators that Trotter assaulted her between 2003 and 2009 when she was 12 to 17 years old. She told authorities that Trotter allegedly exposed himself to her and sexually assaulted her, according to court records.
The second victim alleges Trotter sexually assaulted her several times between 2009 and 2010, beginning when she was 17 years old. She told investigators that he initially began touching her over her clothes before allegedly sexually assaulting and raping her. She told police that one assault occurred in Slatington.
In April, state police interviewed a third victim, a friend of one of the first two the victims. She reported that Trotter sexually assaulted her several times between 2003 and 2009 when she was 12 to 17 years old.
Trotter, whose address in court records is listed as Levittown, now faces single counts of child rape and rape; four counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault; two counts of statutory sexual assault; and three counts each of sexual assault, indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors.
Trotter remains in Lehigh County Jail after he failed to post $300,000 bail. His next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for Dec. 9.