ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A man was shot to death at a local park Saturday afternoon.
The Lehigh County coroner's office identified the man as Jose Melendez, 27 of Allentown.
At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting inside of Trout Creek Park. The incident occurred in the area of 1221 South 8th Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered the victim on the roadway suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
He was transported to St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus.
Melendez was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday, July 6 to determine the cause of death.
The manner of death has been ruled homicide.
The investigation is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department or the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.