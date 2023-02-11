ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.

Police said they saw the man assaulting someone in the area of 8th and Maple Streets around 8 p.m. Friday night.

They then chased after him.

Police said the man then pulled out a firearm and fired at them.

An officer returned fire, hitting thim.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

On Saturday afternoon, the coroner identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The coroner said Arnold sustained gunshot injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

A statement issued Saturday afternoon by Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said the investigation will include a detailed review of all available audio and video recording of the incident. He said that while the investigation is on-going, it is anticipated that there will be no further release of any of this evidence.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Arnold at the scene of the shooting along with shell casings that appear to have been fired from that handgun, according to Martin.

"One of the officers was apparently struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest," Martin said. "Fortunately, the officer was not injured."

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the full investigation, Martin said.