WILSON, Pa. – A man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring her 4-year-old daughter at a home in Wilson, Northampton County.

Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of a crime, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Wilson Borough Police Department late Wednesday.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, borough police were waved down by Fantauzzi-Aviles, who told an officer that he had just taken his wife's life and that he needed to go to the hospital, police said.

Fantauzzi-Aviles gave his home address in the 900 block of South 25th Street and gave the house key to police, according to a news release. Fantauzzi-Aviles was detained and then transported to St. Luke's Easton Hospital.

Wilson officers went to the home and found Shante Mason, 38, dead inside, borough police said. She was lying on the floor with numerous lacerations to her body.

Her 4-year-old daughter, who had life-threatening injuries, was lying next to Mason, according to police. The daughter was conscious and able to speak with officers. She was then transported to a local hospital and eventually airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was last listed in stable but critical condition, according to the news release.

Police say officers also located a large kitchen knife believed to be used in the attack.

Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek arrived on scene and ruled the manner of Mason's death as a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries, according to the news release.

Multiple neighbors told 69 News that the couple was heard fighting often, and that the police had been called before.

Fantauzzi-Aviles was expected to be arraigned sometime Wednesday night at Northampton County central booking.

Wilson Borough Police were assisted by the Northampton County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Northampton County Coroner's Office.