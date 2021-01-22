ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges after allegedly firing gunshots near an officer who was conducting a traffic stop in Allentown.
Carmelo Cruz, 22, was charged with attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault in the January 17 incident, announced the Lehigh County district attorney's office on Friday.
An officer on patrol stopped shortly before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lumber Street for a double-parked car, authorities said.
While the officer was speaking with the vehicle's occupants, he heard several gunshots and saw a bullet hit the double-parked vehicle, near where the officer was standing, the DA's office said.
The officer was not hurt and called for backup, and did not return fire.
Investigators found spent shell casings about a half-block from where the officer had been standing, and determined Cruz had fired the shots, officials said.
Authorities did not say why he fired the shots.
Cruz is already behind bars in Lehigh County Jail on unrelated charges. He was arrested by Allentown police on an active arrest warrant the day after the shooting, January 18, authorities said.