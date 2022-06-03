Hamilton Street Bridge Allentown generic
Zach DeWever | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunshots rang out from a vehicle in Allentown early Friday, police say.

Officers on patrol saw gunfire coming from a vehicle driving over the Hamilton Street Bridge around 2:20 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police tried to stop the vehicle near S. Carlisle and E. Hamilton streets, but the driver took off, sparking a brief police chase.

The vehicle stopped and the driver ran away through nearby yards, dropping a handgun as he went, police said.

Officers gave chase and the man was taken into custody and the loaded gun was recovered, police said. Investigators found shell casings on the bridge, and fentanyl and marijuana in the vehicle.

Joseph Castro, 24, is facing a slew of charges, including carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing police, reckless endangerment, drug offenses and vehicle violations. He was not allowed to have a gun due to prior convictions, police said.

