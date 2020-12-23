ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A man died at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Allentown late Wednesday night.
The fire broke out in the 2700 block of Tilghman Street at a home where a business, West End Chiropractic, is located.
Allentown Fire Department Chief Jim Wehr said his crews were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., and were told by neighbors there was still someone inside.
"When our first responding crews arrived they found fire, smoke and fire, pouring out of the back of the building. They started attacking the fire, they did a search," Wehr said. The majority of the fire was in the back. I don't know where it started, but the majority of the fire was in the back."
Crews struck a second alarm as the fire got into the roof, and they had to do overhaul to get it under control.
Firefighters found a man on the second floor, Wehr said.
"Unfortunately, there was one fatality," he said.
The Lehigh County coroner's office was called to the scene. They have not yet identified the man.
Fire officials have not said what sparked the fire.
"It's just a sad time, being that it's two days before Christmas and the New Year and all that," Wehr said.