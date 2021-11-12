ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was found shot to death in his garage in Allentown Wednesday night, police said.
Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to a garage in the unit block of South Lehigh Street for a report of an unresponsive man, police said in a news release Friday.
There they found Joshua Kressler, 42, dead of a gunshot wound to the body, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
An autopsy was performed Friday and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.
Allentown police, the Lehigh County district attorney's homicide team and the coroner's office are investigating.
Authorities did not comment further on what happened or if any arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-437-7721 or use the Tip411 app.