BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of a man accused in a string of burglaries in South Side Bethlehem back in March 2021.

45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich was found guilty of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of instrument of a crime, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to several businesses in 2021 to investigate break-ins and attempted break-ins. The first stop was a nail salon in the 300 block of Broadway. An employee reported that several desk drawers had been opened but nothing was taken, according to the criminal complaint. An officer spotted marks on the front door frame near the latch.

Police were also called to the Goosey Gander on West Fourth Street for a report of $200 and business documents being stolen. Investigators said damage to a back door was consistent with the door being forced open.

The owner of a hair salon in the first block of West Fourth Street reported about $541 in cash, an iPhone, an iPad and a device for taking electronic payments were stolen. Police said the door appeared to be pried open. Investigators said surveillance video provided a description of the burglar and showed he was carrying a dark-colored bag.

Police were then called to the Tally Ho Tavern in the 200 block of West Fourth Street for a report of an attempted break-in about 5:30 a.m. that morning. Video surveillance showed a man matching the description of the hair salon burglar trying to use a tool to pry open the door.

A detective reportedly recognized the burglar as Mamuzich having previously arrested him, according to court records.

Finally, police responded to the Family Prescription Center in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street to investigate a report that someone tried to break in. The owner reported more than $10,000 worth of damage to three doors to the business.