EASTON, Pa. - Police executed a search warrant in Easton on Friday morning, following a two-week long investigation.
The Easton Police Department, under the authority of the Northampton County Drug Task Force, and members of Easton’s Special Response Unit executed the search warrant in the 200 block of Cattell Street.
Upon the execution of the search warrant, Jason Kenan, 45, was found inside the apartment suffering from a suspected drug overdose. Paramedics from Suburban EMS administered Narcan, and Kenan was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A media release says officers discovered a half ounce of methamphetamine and a quarter ounce of fentanyl in the
apartment, in addition to drug paraphernalia used for the distribution of controlled substances.
Upon Kenan’s release from the hospital, he will be committed to Northampton Prison on an unrelated
outstanding bench warrant, the media release reports.
Kenan will be arraigned Monday on two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers located additional people inside the apartment, and the investigation is ongoing.