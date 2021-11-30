Handgun gun generic 2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing charges after gunfire led police to drugs and a gun with an obliterated serial number, police said.

Officers responded to Sixth and Greenleaf streets around 12:10 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired, according to a police news release.

Spent shell casings were found in the area, and witnesses provided a description of the actor and vehicle, police said.

The suspect, Peter Rivera-Torres, was found nearby in his vehicle.

Police found individually-packaged marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle, as well as a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Rivera-Torres, 26, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, as well as weapon and drug offenses.

He is out on 10% of $5,000 bail, according to court records.

Police did not say what may have led to the gunfire. 

