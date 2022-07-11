EASTON, Pa. - A police response to Scott Park in Easton was not related to the shooting that sent hundreds of people fleeing, authorities said.
A drunk man was found in the park late Sunday night with stab wounds, police said later Monday.
He refused to go to the hospital and was treated on scene by paramedics. He is not cooperating with investigators, police said.
That incident was reported shortly after a shooting just a few blocks away. A teen was shot in the leg after a fight involving groups of teens, police said. It happened during the city's Heritage Day fireworks, and sent families fleeing in panic.