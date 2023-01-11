ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has been freed, about eight hours after a trench collapsed in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.

Crews got the man out of the trench shortly before 10:30 p.m., after the collapse just before 2 p.m. behind a home on Gordon Street.

Officials say the trapped worker, who had been neck-deep in dirt, was alert and talking to rescuers the whole time.

"We monitored the atmosphere and air quality in the trench the whole time," said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department. "He was given fluids and general pain medication while he was in the trench."

He was pulled out by a harness.

"He spent over 8 hours in a trench, I don't know the extent of his injuries," Christopher said. "I don't know that his legs would've permitted him to walk out on his own."

He was rolled out on a stretcher after being rescued and was taken to the hospital, accompanied by his family, said the City of Allentown.

Christopher said the process of freeing the man was not an easy task, but they're trained.

"Every time you move the dirt, you have to shore up some more, or else it collapses back in," Christopher said. "That's why it's such a tedious process."

Vacuums and buckets were used to remove the dirt, as heavy machinery would've been too dangerous, officials said.

Heaters were running all day into the night to keep the man warm throughout the process.

"We actually have portable heaters and heat being pumped in there. Being in the hole, in the ditch, that long, (there's the) risk of hypothermia," Christopher said.

Officials believe the collapse happened because the ground around the trench was unstable.

"We were very fortunate with the soil. It was fairly stable. The way it collapsed, we had multiple void spaces around his body, which did make the conditions for him a lot better," said Johnathan Hammel, commander of the technical rescue team.

The man and another contractor had been working on a water line in the trench when it collapsed. The other man was able to climb out safely on a ladder right away, officials said.